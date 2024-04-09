Scripting Maryse Condé’s Segu by Maboula Soumahoro

Maboula Soumahoro présentait jeudi 4 avril, son projet d’écriture d’une fiction basée sur le roman Ségou, de Maryse Condé. Maîtresse de conférence en civilisation américaine à l’université de Tours, elle est actuellement en résidence au Columbia Institute for Ideas and Imagination. Cette intervention survient trois jours après l’annonce du décès de l’écrivaine guadeloupéenne. Maboula Soumahoro raconte ici sa relation avec Maryse Condé. Nous avons choisi de reproduire ici l’intégralité de son intervention en anglais.

On Thursday April 4, Maboula Soumahoro presented her fiction project based on the novel Ségou by Maryse Condé. A lecturer in American civilization at the University of Tours, Maboula Soumahoro is currently in residency at the Columbia Institute for Ideas and Imagination in Paris. Her speech was delivered three days after the announcement of the passing of the Guadeloupean writer. Maboula Soumahoro shared about her relationship with Maryse Condé and how the latter has contributed to her work and career. We have chosen to reproduce her tribute and speech in its integrality as below.

First, I would like to begin with thankyous.

It is both such a great honor and pleasure to stand in front of you tonight, at such a particular time… And this year at the Institute for Ideas and Imagination has been nothing less than wonderful. I never want it to end!

So thank you Mark and the extraordinary Marie, thank you Meredith and Sari for consistently making everything run so smoothly and easily, thank you to all the staﬀ at Reid Hall: Brune, Severine, Marie, and the communication and technical support without whom we are nothing: Andrew, Samantha, Charlotte, Naomi, and the cameraman (why do I keep forgetting your name, my apology).

Finally, a big warm and most sincere thank you to my magnificent cohort, my fellow fellows: Hannah, Eric, Jay, David, Maria, Ana Maria, Juan, Thomas, Mohammed, Fabiola, Walter, Jesse, Yea Jung, and Paraskevi. For your respective work, your brightness, conversations, your kind and warm support. Your friendship.

Now, let’s do this… In this, as I already said, very particular time. In this peculiar moment… As always, the English language comes in hand, allowing distance. The text would have sounded so diﬀerence in French, I am certain.

What do I do? How do I do it ? I’ll go ahead and do my best. If anything goes wrong, please address all grievances to Jay. Jay Bernard who, very late last night patiently listened to me, delivered a much-needed pep talk that consisted in kindly reassuring me that what I had shared with them was all “in the bag”. To which my first thought was: “God! Is this a specifically British phrase?? Never heard it before! I’ll simply continue to learn new things in this English language for the rest of my life.” Then the second thought popped up: “What does having things in the bag actually mean??” I quicky concluded that Jay was simply encouraging me, telling me not to overdo it, not to kill myself for this presentation taking place at this particular, peculiar time. Jay said to tell the truth. As simple as that. Thank you, Jay. Still, if anything goes wrong, people need to come to YOU.

But just so everyone knows, I now know what “it’s all in the bag” mean. For the francophone in the room: c’est dans la poche ou dans la boite. Something I would never say in French. Particularly tonight. All I can say, truly is wesh! Wesh Maryse…

Believe it or not, on this fourth day of the fourth month of this year 2024. Believe it or not. Last week, on Tuesday March 26, between 4 and 5 pm, while at home, I hurriedly woke up and headed for the restroom to relieve myself. Nothing extraordinary, nothing TMI I’m trying to share with you, please don’t panic. But on my way back to my bedroom and my bed I fell. I fell flat. In something like a split half second. So quickly. I was standing, and then suddenly I found myself lying on the floor. My entire body. My feet, my legs, my bottom, my back all on the ground. Only my head was spared. In a split half second. I have been walking with crutches for 6 weeks now. Even though I imagine myself as having grown quite used to and dexterous in walking with these sticks, I found myself on my floor, at dawn. I immediately figured that one my crutches had landed on some shoe or something, that it had simply slipped and caused this fall. But when I retrieved my precious sticks to get back on my feet and my bed, I realize that one, the right one, had broken.

My injured foot is my right foot. The right crutch is therefore the one I lean upon the most when walking. Thus, it carries the most weight. The handle of this right crutch just broke. It ruptured. Separated itself from the stick it is normally attached to. Very neatly, as if it had been



axed, chopped even. Never seen such a perfect break or cut in my life. All I could see then was that the stick part of my right crutch was somewhere and its matching handle elsewhere. The two were separated forever. Nothing could ever bring them back together. I needed new crutches but it was between 4 and 5 in the morning. I needed to get back to my bedroom and my bed, but I could not stand. I crawled, first. Then I managed to get back on one foot—the left. And I finally managed to hop back to bed on this left foot. I wondered, probably aloud: what the fuck just happened?? How am I gonna go to the pharmacy to get new crutches? Are crutches allowed to break? Like that?? You need them to walk, to WALK and they can just go?? Let me just go back to sleep for now and I’ll figure out how to progress in my life when I arise.

Later that same morning, around a little after 11am, I received a 22-second voicemail. A dear friend. His voice warm and poised, his elocution clear and straightforward: “Hello Maboula. I hope you’re well. We were supposed to catch up. Call me back when you get a chance. Also… I don’t know if you’ve spoken to Richard recently, but you should give him a call too because Maryse is not doing too well, alright. Call me back. Have a good day. Bye.” One week later, still on a Tuesday morning, a little before 9am, I received another voicemail, 24 seconds. Same friend, diﬀerent tone, voice cracking, tears fought back, repressed: “Maboula, I’m calling you to break the sad news: Maryse has left us. I’m here with Richard, we’re at the hospital and everything. I’ll keep you updated… That’s it, she’s gone. Hugs and kisses. A lot. Call me back.” I had forgotten about the crutches accident of exactly one week prior. I had already gotten new crutches. Actually, they were not new. The day I fell at dawn, I sent my medical aid – thank God it was her day! – to the pharmacy in my neighborhood to get new crutches for me. But my pharmacy had run out of crutches (pharmacies in ghettoes run out of everything, that’s how you know you reside in a ghetto: services are limited), the woman behind the counter called me and said that she could order new ones that would arrive the very next day. The woman behind the counter said that she could lend me temporary, used, I would say walked out crutches, and that I could just come and pick up the ones once they would arrive. My problem was that I knew I wouldn’t have any visitor to collect the new crutches the following day. My medical aid comes only on Tuesdays. I didn’t want to bother anyone and ask them to come all the way to my place for this. Fine, I’ll just keep the raggedy crutches until I feel I can walk to the pharmacy to pick up the new ones. I don’t go out much, if at all, anyway. This can wait. No rush. I spent one week in limbo. I got my new crutches two days ago. I walked to the pharmacy myself. I went after the 9 am, 24-second voicemail. I waited one week for the dreaded news to come. It’s time to walk again. On that Tuesday morning, last week, I did not fall at dawn. Nope. I was FLOORED. Maryse had begun her transition to the next world and that process swept me oﬀ my feet. Believe it or not.

This is Ramadan. I am muslim. The Kuran says that human beings are Allah’s favorite creatures. This fact has angered at least one notorious angel who ended up rebelling against divine authority and becoming the Devil, Ebliss, Sheitan. The reason why humans are God’s favorites is precisely because, unlike angels, they were not made perfect. And perhaps most importantly, human have been created to bear the weight of the Kuran, that I understand here as life. Humans have to bear life, that is to say they are faced with death. They have to bear and manage the weight of death. This alone makes them superior to angels: human will have to go through loss and suﬀering. So here I am tonight. Talking about Maryse, without Maryse. What do I do? How do I do it?

David. David Scott, is this how it felt when the great Stuart Hall died and you had already been spending so many years working on his biography? What did you do? How did you do it? Here is my main question: how do you write under such circumstances? I have pondered this on many occasions. It seems I write from my experiences, my interogations, my pains, at times my joys too. That is all I know, I make do with what I have and what I no longer have. At times, I feel trapped. When I received the first voicemail, I could not work nor prepare for the entire week until her passing. I kept tonight’s rendez-vous in mind, but I was paralyzed. I simply could not write anything. But here I am tonight…

I have these strange fantasies about my writing process. I wish I could be as meticulous, as Hannah is. When feeling haunted by history, instead of feeling overwhelmed and gasping for air, I wish I could haunt it back, as Jay told us during their presentation. Perhaps this is what Maria does in Memory of Memory? I am yet to read your book Maria, but I find this title immensely and strikingly beautiful and evocative. I also wish that I were a little bit more like Juan, so madly in love with literature, anchored so deeply in knowledge, awareness, and conversation with past, long dead authors and works. I wish I were like Jae Yung and Eric, capable of exploring themes so remote from themselves, though only seemingly, I know ☺). I want to be as confident, eloquent, and passionate as Jesse and Thomas. Let alone Walter, so enamored with this idea of a France so filled with colors and songs, that, although I was born and grew up here, I simply never had the luxury to imagine. I also wish I was gifted with the piercing eyes and bubbling creativity of Mohammed and Fabiola. And who knows what David, Ania Maria and Paraskevi will unveil during their upcoming presentation and that I will envy? All of what I have just described is simply not me. Again, I make do with what I have and what I experience. Constantly trying to make immediate, practical, not abstract sense with this thing called life. Life, inseparable from death, loss, and grief.

I met Maryse Condé about 25 years in New York. A young graduate student at the time, I was away from Paris for an academic year, she was away from Guadeloupe, already teaching in the United States. I randomly met Maryse. I More or less stumbled upon her as friends of mine had convinced me to attend a post-conference cocktail. The French department of the New York university I was spending a year in as an exchange student had organized and held a conference to explore, discuss, and honor Maryse’s work. I had never heard about her then. I had never read her either. But I agreed to attend not the conference but the cocktail that followed, eager to eat and drink for free. I tell you, financially, these days were ROUGH. All THAT I GOT IS YOU



With my friends, we found Maryse in the departmental lounge, seated on a sofa, warm and smiling, greeting us. She immediately asked us questions about ourselves: who are you? Where are you from? What are you doing here? What do you study? When my turn to answer her came, she said “Soumahoro, your name is Soumahoro? Are you from Mali or Guinea?” I replied that my family was from the Ivory Coast. To which she added, quite assertively: “You’re Dioula, right? Well, you definitely have to read Segu”. Me, in my mind of course, “Woww, Lady! Hold your horses! I don’t know you! I don’t need any orders, recommendations, instructions from you, do I? I’m not even doing a PhD in literature, French and francophone literature at that! I specialize in African American and Africana Studies, I do history, cultures, religion, black nationalisms, you know. I have no time for literature. I do serious things! The only reason you’re meeting me today is because I intend to earnestly shoot straight for the free food and drinks. Do you have any idea how expensive NYC is for a girl like me ? Do you know how broke I am? Do you know what it took for me to even be able to enroll in this exchange program?? Do you know what it took for me to leave all this Dioula business behind. Far, far away, in Paris, in Abidjan, in Seguela. Now freely roaming the New World, huh huh tchip, do not send me back to the old worlds. Indeed, spare me Paris and France, above all spare the Ivory Coast and all Dioula-related matters even more! I already made an eﬀort by reluctantly accepting to enroll and audit this weekly seminar given by some Martinican guy that I don’t even know about either, that I have never read either, whose syllabus is so opaque with works by Deleuze, Guattari, and rizhomes. Cesaire?? What?? Return to My Native Land?? Seriously?? Is that poetry?? Come on!!! What’s this professor’s name again? One Edouard… Glissant… or something like that”

Back to real life, back to Maryse, there and then in the lounge of this French department of this NYC university: I politely and concisely replied: “Segu? Sure! Will do!” Little did I know… Silly young me. Wounded young me. Incomplete and lost, torn young me. Me in the making, not knowing at the time that you don’t just run away from anything, you don’t just reinvent yourself: your past, your genealogy, your roots they will hunt and find you wherever and whenever. It took me three years to read that immense two-volume novel.

Condé’s magnum opus is an intellectual project of afrodiasporic historical narration. I have argued in an academic article that Condé’s resort to literature is a justifiable attempt to fill in the historical blanks of the African Diaspora. Faced with the scarcity of archival sources emanating from the enslaved themselves, how is the (hi)story of dispersal and dehumanization to be narrated? The historical fiction, resting on complete archival records and including the voices of all the parties involved, is impossible to write in the specific context of the African Diaspora. Invisibility and silence are part and parcel of the history written, told, and circulated. What literature seems to allow is the possibility to make use of informed imagination and creativity – both research-based – to tell history in a manner that leaves room for the voices and humanity of the Afrodiasporic subjects who have historically been muted. Literary fiction thus serves as a substitute for an unachievable historical narrative, and both are equally legitimate. Along those lines, literature is used as an imperative necessity central to the diasporic historical narration. As such, this historical narration based on literary fiction can be understood as a project of re-humanization of the African-descended by way of rendering missing voices and stories audible. This process was later on theorized as critical fabulation by Saidiya Hartman.

“The problem of the beginning is the beginning of the problem.” Originally applied to the structure of novels and other types of narratives, these words penned by Edward Said can surely be applied to the analysis of Maryse’s Condé’ Segu. In telling the story of the Bambara Traore family, the French Caribbean author, through the two volumes Segu and The Children of Segu undertakes the ambitious and double task of crafting a literary work while simultaneously embarking on the difficult exercise of writing history – the history of the African Diaspora. In that respect, discussions of this work cannot be restricted to literary methodologies. Beyond the literary narrative, lies the theory developed about the African Diaspora that has preoccupied numerous and interdisciplinary specialists. The historical aspect of Segu cannot be restricted to the sole, obvious listing of the historical events represented in the novel, which have been— thoroughly researched – continuously supporting the plot. Indeed, Segu and Children of Segu, cover the historical periods stretching from 1797 to about 1865, are filled with historical figures from the continent and the diaspora. Those include: Mansa Monzon Diarra, El-Hadj Omar Tall, Paul Boggle, Hollis Lynch. Representatives of European military power make their appearances as well: the French Faidherbe and Gallieni, both involved in the colonization of West Africa; Jamaica’s Governor Eyre.

The novel also needs to be understood in its treatment of the relation and the positioning of the African-descended to the notions of Africanness and blackness. Thus the diasporic narrative the novel presents touches on issues of worldview, relation to time, power and history.

The Traores, a noble family from the kingdom of Segu (located in present-day Mali, West Africa), experience multiple changes and evolutions from the late 18th century with the slow, but sudden surfacing of Islam and European penetration of the African continent to the late 19th century and the resistance to European colonial invasion, countered through the religion which had once created internal tensions and divisions within the family and kingdom. Following the story of the Traoré family means following the historical developments of the African Diaspora in all aspects their complexities. The plot of the novel takes the reader from Segu to Timbuctu, Djenne, Fez, Salvador de Bahia in Brazil, England, Jamaica, Gorée Island, Saint-Louis (Senegal), the Ashanti empire, Lagos, and Ghana. The endless scattering and subsequent ramifications are precisely what constitute the essence of the African Diaspora.

Mary Condé’s body of works cannot be disassociated from her personal and professional (academic) life. All are reflections of her practice of the diaspora. Born and raised in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, along with her family, she would go and spend her vacation in France every five years. At age 16, she was eventually sent oﬀ to Paris, first for high-school and then to pursue higher-education training. When she attended the French university, Condé studied French, Latin and Greek, and English. Questioned on her one-of-a-kind interest is such a wide range of disciplines, she asserts:

“Pfaff: Wasn’t it paradoxical for a politically conscious person, who had become interested in the contribution of Blacks to western civilization, to specialize in Greek and Roman literature? Condé: No, because I was doing two things at the same time. There was also my B.A. in English. In fact my studies allowed me to gain a good knowledge of French literature, which appealed to me, and to learn about English literature and culture, which also began to interest me. I remember starting a program for the D.E.S. [Diplôme d’Etudes Supérieures], and advanced university degree, based on a study of the voyages of discovery to African undertaken by early European explorers such as Mungo Park, René Caillé, and others.”

Undoubtedly, this particular school training has greatly contributed to the development of Maryse Condé “diasporic literacy.” Diaspora Literacy has multiple implications for Conde’s narration of the African diaspora. First, it requires and posits the full and active participation of the reader. Secondly, it challenges the certainties of the reader and trains the latter’s critical thinking. By further analyzing the author’s background, that is to say her Guadeloupean origins, what comes into light is the need for a member of the Diaspora, an African-descended (no less), to delve into and fully grasp the historical reasons for the original dispersal, and more. Condé explains in an interview of her I conducted in 2010:

“I sought to understand how it was possible to tell then that Africa – I mean Mali, African in general – was underdeveloped. What could explain its decline? What caused it to go into decline? So instead of simply worship and glorify Africa, I sought to understand why it had transformed into the suffering continent it is today. So three elements are to be found in Segu. First, Negritude stated that the past is important. Second, anger at the confusion being made between spiritual wealth and material poverty. And then, interrogations on what led Africa to go into decline. There are three elements in Segu, all interwoven.”

Maryse Condé’s third novel, Segu, was first published (in French) in 1984. The context of its publication in metropolitan France was that of a post-colonial African continent that had already failed to fulfill its promises of democracy and economic development as well as to gain the respect of the dominant powers of the time. The portion of the interview I conducted with the the French Caribbean writer that I have just shared reveals that the idea for such a novel came from multiple sources. First, the total acceptance of, and belief in the very Cesairian principles of Négritude that placed the African continent at the inescapable center of all worthy intellectual considerations of the members of the African Diaspora. Was not the French Caribbean first and major poem published by Aimé Césaire in 1939 titled Notebook of a Return to the Native Land? Even though the rather theoretic long poem was written while the young poet, then studying in Paris, was vacationing in Eastern Europe, it still served as the cornerstone for scores of Afrodiasporic intellectuals for whom Césaire’s poem was foundational.

Presenting herself as a disciple of Césaire then, Maryse Condé still envisions Ségu as the materialization of the “idea of Africa” articulated by Césaire. If Africa is the beginning, Africa must be experienced concretely. And the results of this hands-on experience must be put into words as well as published. For better or for worse. Secondly, Condé explains that Segu is born out of anger as the geopolitics of the time had nothing but utter contempt for the African continent, its cultures, its civilizations, and its history. Finally, writing and publishing Segu came as a way to interrogate and search for explanations to what had made possible such an unfair and unjustified treatment of an entire continent and the diaspora it had produced.

Through the novel Segu and its sequel The Children of Segu, Conde set upon capturing the endless and circulatory movement which is so characteristic of the African Diaspora. The novel is dedicated to Condé’s claimed “Bambara ancestress” and is based on historical research conducted with the help of the scholars listed in the “acknowledgments” section: “But I would like to oﬀer special thanks to my friends—historians and researchers in the human sciences”

On this list appear the names of renowned scholars, including famous Africanists specializing in history or literature and culture. These include Adame Ba Konare from Mali; Ibrahima Baba Kake from Guinea, Lilyan Kesteloot from France and who taught in Dakar; Elikia M’Bokolo born in Kinshasa and who taught at the French Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, and Madina Ly Tall who is a Malian historian and descendant of El Hadj Omar Tall, whose conquest of the Kingdom of Segu is at the center of novel’s plot. Madina Ly Tall, due to her family lineage remains in possession of rare family papers related to her famous ancestor. The friendship Maryse Condé developed with her in the 1970s in Paris gave Condé access to those papers.

Hence, bearing in mind the fact that the ambitious literary work was undertaken after the successful completion of Condé’s doctoral dissertation in Comparative Literature at the University Paris III-Sorbonne in 1975, the notion of hybridity must fully be considered in the analysis of the novel. During the eight years that were devoted to the research (five years) and the writing (three years), the author was both an established scholar, teaching in French universities, and a budding novelist. Which of the two identities had the upper hand in the penning of Segu is, consequently, a legitimate question. However, taking into account both identities – scholar and novelist – simultaneously, which means accepting the hybridity of the individual, seems to be the fairer approach that is further echoed by the hybridity of the publication itself. This remains true despite Chinosole’s assertion that Maryse Condé claims to be more concerned with her task as a novelist than as a historian. The two volumes of Segu can be approached and dissected through the prism of history in an attempt to tell the story of the African Diaspora, in other words the novel narrates a diasporic history.

The obvious pedagogic intention of the novel is made visible through a series of information that is designed to help the reader better contextualize, and therefore better understand the plot, in the form of maps, family trees over two generations, a glossary, but also notes explaining the historical references made.

The plot of Condé’s novel’s centers around the fate of a prominent Segu family, the Traore family, presented mainly through the experiences of its masculine lineage. That being said, it is of importance to note that this seemingly patriarchal narration is a mere reflection of the power structure and social organization of the time period dealt with. Women are also present and often decisive in the plot. To use the French Caribbean writer’s own words: “One can feel that the novel’s narrator is a woman.” When asked to explain this intuition, the author spontaneously refers to what had been for her the irrepressible need to develop a close relationship with the social scientists she turned to, when conducting the historical and cultural research that the production of the novel required. That is what enabled her to write a “story” and not “mere” history.

To Maryse Condé’s understanding, history is “oﬀicial,” “political,” “deceiving,” too disconnected from reality. This reality, according to her, can only be found in things mundane, closer to the lives led by women. On this particular point, the multiple friendships she developed with female colleagues were critical to her fully grasping pre-colonial West African life. Based on this argument, history can be interpreted as a male narrative that needs to be completed, better yet, corrected by the feminine voice. History can thus be associated with domination and literature to resistance to this domination. The partial and biased sources that have constituted the historical archives on the basis of which the history of the African Diaspora has been written may also mirror a gender divide according to which power is associated with the masculine and subjugation to the feminine. Following that logic, literature, emerges as the more readily accessible tool to women for resistance, by way of telling (his)stories. The perspective that surfaces, far from being feminist, is womanist in the sense theorized by Alice walker, as it seeks to associate masculine and feminine voices in an attempt to craft a more egalitarian whole. Not limiting herself to denouncing racialized structures of power, Maryse Condé also sets out to attack patriarchy. One of the manifestations in both volumes of Segu is the treatment of violence against women, which is dealt with through the frequent occurrences and depictions of women getting raped, married or deemed ineligible for marriage, repudiated, or committing suicide pressured by their social condition. The grand African epic lingers on the profound injustice existing in pre-colonial Africa. At no other times is this injustice more discernible than when women are involved.

So this is my understanding and analysis of what Segu is. My intellectual and academic understanding and analysis of the novel, that is. Because there is another layer that I need to explore, now that I have embarked on this adaptation projetct. This layer is more personal, intimate even. Indeed, Segu is the first book I ever read that portrayed my family culture, when I had been born and raised in Hexagonal France that is to say so far from our ancestral ways. For long time, our ancestral ways were as foreign to me as the Hexagonal French ways. Only, the french ways, the western ways, appeared as more desirable. There is a history that accounts for the construction of this biais and hierarchy, I know that now. I did not know it when I first met Maryse in New York about 25 years ago. In Segu, I also learned about the character Nya, born Coulibali, who married into the Traore family that she co-rules as baramuso. This characher strangely resembled my own mother, named Bamousso. On syllable separates the two terms: Baramuso and bamousso. Each designates a woman and her status in a polygamous household or compound. Forcever I will mistake one for the other. The baramuso is the favorite wife when the Bamousso is the dutilful wife, the head wife, the trustworthy. Forever a child I guess, I wonder to this day how one wife can be dutiful, truthworthy, reliable and a central pillar to the family without being the favorite. I will continue to misuse one term for the other until my last breath. I will never be able to get those meanings right, or perhaps I simply refuse to accept an injustice, something unfair that this mother of mine had to go through. But all of that, I learnt in this novel Segu.

For tonight’s presentation, I had never intented to reveal the details and specifics of this work-in-progress. Firstly because it really is in the making and far from completion. And also because I am contractually-bound to keep my my mouth shut about this project. What I wanted to discuss was what led me to Segu as a novel at first. How I am approching the task as another form of translation, not at the linguistic level, but rather at the level of forms: going from the written to the visual paradoxically through the writing process. And then explore the greatest present the directors and script writers Antoine and Cedric, also precisous precious, gave me when they oﬀered me the job. I have already been warned by them: “Don’t be boring! Don’t be academic! Have fun! Be passionate! Be your true self!” Interestingly, in one of the conversations I had with Maryse shortly after the publication of Black is the Journey/le Triangle et l’Hexagone back in 2020, she said: “Your book is good, it’s excellent. So much better than Toni Morrison! Yet I miss your intimate voice. I want you to forget that you’re professor, an academic demonstrating your great knowledge, don’t hid behind academic jargon. I want you to remember that you are also a woman, in seach of something that you still haven’t found I want you to search and not find, make mistakes, be full of shit, be destable, be pleasant be yourself, be free. Be freer.”

Later, in 2022, when she agreed to the idea of an adaptation of Segu in which I would be involved in,Maryse also gave me permission to betray her, saying: “that’s the rule, what else can you do? I’m ready.” So, good people in the room, allow me to reintroduce myself: My name is Judas, and I am ready to betray Maryse Conde with a passion.

Thank you. J’ai dit.

Maboula Soumahoro